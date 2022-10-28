Share:

LAHORE - A man was killed by his sons over domestic issue in Kot Lakhpat area here on Thursday. Police said that Shuakat Ali (50), his wife and two sons - Huss­nain and Abid - had been running a dispute on that issue for long. The sons exchanged hot words with his father on Thursday and shot him dead in a fit of fury. Police said the sons were not living with their father. On receiving information, the police reached the spot and removed the body to dead house. Further investigation was under way.

13 DEAD, 1011 INJURED IN 969 RTCS IN PUNJAB

At least 13 people were killed and 1,011 injured in 969 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in Punjab dur­ing the last 24 hours. According to the Rescue 1122, 493 drivers, 27 underage drivers,128 pe­destrians and 403 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 263 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 285 people placing the provincial capital top of the list fol­lowed by 63 in Multan with 64 victims and third Gujranwala with 63 RTCs and 56 victims