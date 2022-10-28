Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has said that India forcibly occupied the state of Jammu and Kashmir without any legal or moral justifications on October 27. In his message, the CM said: “Kashmir black day is a tragic chapter in human history. Despite the atrocities that have been going on for more than seven decades, India is unable to break the strong freedom passion of the Kashmiris.” Even after 75 years, the oppressed Kashmiris are constantly suffering from Indian state-sponsored persecution, he deplored. He regretted that the Modiled regime flouted all international laws by changing the constitutional status of Indian Occupied Kashmir. The CM said that the Indian government is committing genocide against Kashmiris by putting all human rights above the threshold. The persecuted Kashmiris are awaiting the fulfilment of the promises made by the international community through the security council resolutions, he added. Oppressed Kashmiris have been demanding a free and impartial referendum to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination, he emphasised. Parvez regretted that the international community’s silence on the Kashmir issue is criminal negligence and advised it to raise a strong voice against the inhumane treatment of Kashmiris in the IOK. Kashmiris are waiting for voices to be raised in their favor like the issue of Ukraine; he maintained and noted that state-sponsored human rights violations have increased manifold in Indian-Occupied Kashmir in recent years. In fact, the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been turned into the world’s largest open prison by deploying additional troops and media and communication blackouts, the CM regretted. The ugly face of the world’s largest, so-called, democracy has been fully exposed in front of the international community, he added.