SUKKUR-The Kashmir Black Day was observed on Thursday across Sindh to condemn the Indian illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir and to reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support for the just struggle of the Kashmiri people.

In this connection, a solidarity walk led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur, Gul Baig Majidano was held from the Jinnah Municipal Stadium to Sukkur Press Club.

Addressing the participants, ADC Majidano, highlighted the significance of this day noting that 75 years ago, Indian security forces landed in Srinagar to illegally occupy the territory and subjugate the people of Jammu and Kashmir in clear violation of international law and humanitarian norms.

Addressing the rally, Municipal Commissioner, Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Deputy Chief Warden, Civil Defence, Dr Saeed Awan, Chairperson Step Foundation, Ms Shaista Khoso and other citizens on the occasion said the gesture was to pay tribute to Kashmiris’ struggle for self- determination and supreme sacrifices by their three generations who braved the 75 years of Illegal Indian occupation.

Meanwhile, rallies held to observe Kashmir Black Day in Hyderabad on Thursday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and support their struggle for the right to self determination. In this connection, the district administration organized a rally which was led by Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro. It started from Shehbaz Building and culminated at the office of the Post Master General located on Thandi Sarak.

Talking to the media persons, the deputy commissioner said that the people of Pakistan would continue to raise their voice against the ongoing brutality and cruelty of the Indian Armed Forces in the IIOJK.

“On this day (October 27) in 1947, the territory of Jammu and Kashmir was occupied by India and the rights of Kashmiris were usurped, which is why this day is observed as Kashmir Black Day every year,” he added.

He appealed to the United Nations to ensure the withdrawal of the Indian army from the occupied valley by implementing its resolutions and play its due role in giving the Kashmiris the right to self determination. On this occasion, ADC-II Qaim Akbar Namai, DO Education (Secondary), DO Primary, Assistant Commissioners of all talukas, representatives of social organizations, students and scouts were also present. The participants of the rally while holding placards and banners chanted slogans of ‘Kashmir banega Pakistan.’

Meanwhile, different political parties, civil society organizations also held separate rallies outside the Hyderabad Press Club to show solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren. The participants of the rally urged the international community to play an active role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in light of the UN resolutions.

Like other parts of country, the Kashmir Black Day was observed on Thursday, October 27 in district Shaheed Benazirabad to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren. In this regard, the district administration organised a rally led by Nawabshah Assistant Commissioner Iqbal Ahmed Tunio which was taken out from the office of Deputy Commissioner and after marching at the city roads, terminated at Nawabshah Press Club.

The rally was participated by District Education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Deputy Director Education Javed Ahmed Unar, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, Deen Muhammad Pathan, Mukhtarkar Daur Muhammad Ali Jamali, officials of different departments, scouts and students in large number.

The participants were holding placards, banners and were chanting slogans “Kashmir will become Pakistan and India Murdabad.” Addressing the rally, Assistant Commissioner Iqbal Ahmed Tunio, District Education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu and others said that that 27th October 1947 was the Black Day in Human history, on which India openly violated international law and norms by forcibly occupying part of Kashmir against the will of its people. They said that they strongly condemn the atrocity of Kashmiri people and would continue their ethical, political and diplomatic support for right of self-determination. The speakers said that India was using tactics by suppressing the freedom struggle of Kashmiri people. They said that people of Kashmir were fighting against Indian army for their freedom struggle. They expressed the hope that with the will of Allah, they would succeed in their struggle and would start new life with peace and prosperity. They said that it was essential for the international community to become the voice of oppressed people of Kashmir. The Black Day was also observed in all small and big towns of the district including tehsil Qazi Ahmed, Sakrand and Daur on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon.