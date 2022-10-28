Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development (LG) Faisal Amin Gandapur called on the high-ups of the development partners of the KP government and international donor organisations to apprise them of the development momentum and the situation aroused of the recent stormy rains and floods in the province. The minister briefed them in detail about the government’s measures for the rehabilitation of the affected people and restoration of the public installations and communication networks on this occasion. Besides Secretary LG Zaheerul Islam and DG LG Usman Mehsud, senior officials of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Japan government’s development and donor agency JICA and German aid agency GIZ participated in the meeting that was held at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad. The minister expressed his gratitude to the UNO and friendly countries for the generous financial support and assistance in every difficult hour including natural disasters and to speed up development process in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He clarified that keeping regional and political expediencies above all else, the international community and friendly countries extended whole hearted assistance to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in gearing up its development speed and rehabilitation of the affectees in the backdrop of recent devastating floods in the province. “We value the generous support of the world extended to the government and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on this critical juncture,” he added. Gandapur further said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was facing a major challenge in recent days in shape of flood disasters and herculean task of permanent rehabilitation of the victims, which has become the top priority of his government. He said the provincial government was fighting this natural calamity with full courage and was dealing with the challenge of rescue, relief and permanent rehabilitation of the victims in wake of its past experiences and we felt proud that our efforts have been recognised and appreciated at the international level. The minister said that since the floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caused massive destruction, village after villages have been washed away and public properties and installation have been irreparably damaged, while rehabilitation of the victims is more time and resources taking task than we thought, so it is quite impossible for the provincial government alone to accomplish sooner. Therefore, he reiterated the appeal that all international organisations including UNO should come forward and support the provincial government and the people more than ever so that we could restore normal life in those areas of KP and bring people in the mainstream where floods have caused havoc. He expressed hope that all our friendly countries, government’s development partners and international donor organisations would fully support us in these odd hours. Faisal Amin Gandapur said, “The KP government has ensured good governance and financial discipline in the province and made candid reforms in all social and economic sectors including communication, agriculture, education and health, while since 2013 our track record is a testimony to the fact that we did the best utilisation of public resources and endeavoured for the real prosperity of the people especially the poor segments of the society.” On the occasion, senior officials of the international donor organisations assured the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of full cooperation and expressed their commitment that they stand with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and people in combating this calamity. They also appreciated the financial track record of the provincial government regarding the fair and transparent use of resources and assured all possible cooperation in making the development process more active in the province.