LAHORE-Lahore Division, with 5183 points, won the 73rd Punjab Games 2022 overall trophy while the curtains were brought down on the four-day event on Thursday.

Faisalabad division finished second with 4095 points while Bahawalpur division won third with 3522 points. Secretary Sports Ehsan Bhutta and DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi awarded the winners’ trophy to Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser during the ceremony here at National Hockey Stadium.

Additional Secretary Sports Sanaullah, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, CEO Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana, Idris Kh, all divisional and district sports officers and others were also present on the occasion. In the baseball event at PU New Campus ground, Faisalabad division outclassed Multan 14-0 to clinch Punjab Games baseball gold medal while bronze medal went to Sahiwal, which stunned Lahore 16-6. In volleyball event, Faisalabad toppled Sahiwal 3-0 in the final.