Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench disposed off the Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s plea for cancellation of the arrest warrant.

In the hearing on Friday, the judge remarked that the institutions have become political instruments. One comes to sue and the other comes to dismiss the case.

Addressing the DG Anti-Corruption, the court said whether the FIR was directly on Rana Sanaullah or on the source report? DG Anti-Corruption Nadeem Sarwar replied that the FIR was filed on the source report.

The court inquired that who processed this source report and also quoted the verdict in Moonis Elahi’s case by the High Court as a reference, we have to follow it, the court added.

The court expressed its displeasure on DG Anti-Corruption. The judge stated that DG Anti-Corruption would have known if the anti-corruption had processed the notice.

Furthermore, the judge stated that your organization has become a political tool. One comes and makes a case. Someone else comes and dismisses the case.

“You obtained an arrest warrant against Rana Sanaullah by making a false statement. Tell the court whether you want to arrest Rana Sana or not,” added the court.

To which the DG Anti-Corruption responded that the Interior Minister should not be arrested.

Later, the court disposed off Rana Sanaullah’s plea and sent the case to the subordinate court.

“The trial court will decide on the case. Petitioner can file appeal for 249A in trial court for acquittal,” the court remarked.