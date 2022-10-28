Share:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas during next twelve hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad thirteen degree centigrade, Lahore nineteen, Karachi twenty-three, Peshawar sixteen, Quetta five, Gilgit seven, Murree and Muzaffarabad twelve degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather is expected in Jammu, Partly cloudy and cold in Leh and Anantnag, while cold and dry in Baramulla, Pulwama, Shopian and Srinagar.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag six degree centigrade, Shopian five, Jammu fifteen and Leh minus five degree centigrade.