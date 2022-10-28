Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - A man was killed and three others were in­jured when an armed man opened fire on them over a financial dispute, police said on Thursday. According to details, the armed man along with two assailants shot dead hawker Muham­mad Umar while he was trying to escape at a Sher Sultan bus stand last night. Three witnesses tried to catch the accused but they opened fire at them and fled. As a result, witnesses sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the dead body and injured to DHQ hospital.