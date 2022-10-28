Share:

MIRPURKHAS-Hundreds of flood-affected people of Tando Jan Muhammad town and its surrounding villages have blocked the Digri Mithi road on Thursday morning to protest against not draining out the stagnant flood water from their areas despite passing over two months to the rainfall.

Protesters including women and children led by Ahsan Jarwar, Muhammad Ali Kaloi and Zafarullah Brohi gathered at Amb Mori stop where they blocked the above highway road by creating hurdles as result traffic was suspended at this road in morning. Protesters also staged

sit-in while raised slogans against the Mirpurkhas Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas . During this for their disbursement DSP Digri held negotiations with protesters but they did not agree while asserted that they would not disperse till draining out the stagnant flood water from their areas. Talking to media persons They deplored that they were residing in difficult condition under stagnant flood water as their residential areas and villages still submerged under flood water. They told that two weeks ago deputy commissioner Mirpurkhas had vowed them that very soon standed flood water will be drained out but no action was yet taken in this regard by the district authority. They warned that till starting work of draining out flood water they would not be disperse. They collected the food and water at the spot while they were still holding protest sit in also in night. Traffic faced hardships as they travelled long to reach their destinations.