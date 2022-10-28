ISLAMABAD - Since the country’s political landscape is topsy-turvy, the PTI’s parliamentarians from the lower house of the Parliament with undecided fate are likely to be summoned in the Parliament soon for verification of their resignations. This would be a test case for the 125 MNAs of PTI, who have submitted their resignations, as their party chief Imran Khan has announced to start a long march from Friday. The National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf may soon once again summon dozens of PTI MNAs for the verification of their submitted resignations, sources told The Nation
