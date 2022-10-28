Share:

ISLAMABAD - Since the country’s political landscape is topsy-turvy, the PTI’s parliamentarians from the lower house of the Parliament with undecided fate are likely to be summoned in the Parliament soon for verification of their resignations. This would be a test case for the 125 MNAs of PTI, who have submitted their resignations, as their party chief Imran Khan has announced to start a long march from Friday. The National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf may soon once again summon doz­ens of PTI MNAs for the verification of their sub­mitted resignations, sources told The Nation