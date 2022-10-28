Share:

LAHORE -A national taekwondo training camp to prepare a team for Combaxx 4th Asian Open Int’l Taekwondo C’ship is in full swing at PSB’s Liaquat Gymnasium. Pakistan head coach Yousef Karami of Iran is training the team for the mega event scheduled to be played in Islamabad from Nov 1-4. “We have a good team but the level can still get better. If we have a good plan, lots of competitions and tournaments, we can further improve taekwondo in Pakistan.”

He added: “I hope we can attain the goal as I believe in the players here. They are very capable but they need more confidence and motivation to excel. As you are aware, in taekwondo the players have to be mentally relaxed, especially during the fights. It is very important as it keeps you calm to get the best out of you and helps you react to the situation competitively and efficiently so that you can achieve good results.”