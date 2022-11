Share:

LAHORE- Naveed Rehman, Anas Khan, Talha Saeed and Hassan Pracha qualified for 2nd KPT Karachi Open Men and Women Squash semifinals at KPT Sports Department Karachi. In men’s quarters, Naveed Rehman toppled A Saqid 3-0, 11/2 11/6 11/1 while Anas Khan beat Abdul Basit 3-0, 11/9 11/8 13/11, Talha Saeed beat Owais 3-0, 11/7 11/5 11/9, M Ali beat Hassan 3-2, 11/7 11/7 8/11 9/11 11/6. In women’s quarters, Aina Sh beat Zunaira 3-0, 11/4 11/1 11/2, Wania Tahir beat Mohira 3-0, 11/5 11/3 11/9, Sameera Shahid beat Soha 3-0, 11/8 11/2 11/2 and Aina Aziz beat Alina 3-0, 11/4 11/5 11/3. KPT Sports Manager Maj Mahmood Leghari (R) said they are holding men and women squash events in order to provide platform to the players to exhibit their prowess and excel at national and international events.