ISLAMABAD-Within less than a month period and for the third time, National Electric Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine Rs 10 million on National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) for its failure to satisfy the Authority in the matter of revision in minimum loading limit of Lalpir and Pakgen power plants.

A total of Rs 30 million fine has been imposed on National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) during the month of October on accounts of an incident of partial blackout that occurred during first week of September in Sindh, power supply failure and partial blackout and revision in minimum loading limit.

The minimum loading limit of Lalpir and Pakgen power plants was revised from 20% to 50% in April 2021, whereby, General Manager – System Operation had opined to CPPA-G that there will be no adverse operational effect of the said revision on national grid, said spokesman NEPRA here. However, the succeeding General Manager – System Operation informed that the said revision had adversely affected system operation and has led to increase in generation basket price. NEPRA inquired from NTDC/NPCC to clarify the reasons for its change in stance of the later GM. However, NTDC/NPCC failed to satisfy the Authority. Subsequently, the Authority initiated legal proceedings against NTDC.

Consequently, an explanation dated October 13, 2021, was issued to NTDC under Rule 4(1) of the NEPRA (Fines) Rules 2002, followed by a show cause notice dated December 30, 2021, under Rule 4(8) & (9) of the NEPRA (Fines) Rules 2002. Moreover, an opportunity of hearing was also granted to NTDC on April 06, 2022, however, NTDC failed to provide any satisfactory response and was found guilty of violating relevant provisions of the NEPRA Act, Rules, and Regulations made thereunder. Therefore, the Authority has imposed a fine of Rs. 10 million on NTDC.

It is worth mentioning here that on October 4, 2022, NEPRA had imposed a fine of Rs. 10 million on National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) on account of an incident of partial blackout that occurred during first week of September in Sindh. Similarly on October 5, 2022, NEPRA had imposed another fine of Rs 10 million on National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) on account of power supply failure and partial blackout.