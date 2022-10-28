MULTAN - Director of Education South Punjab here on Thursday issued no objection certificates (NOCs) to 19 associate colleges for introduction of BS programme.
Secretary Education South Punjab Dr Ehtasham Anwar handed over the NOCs to principals of the colleges in a ceremony. Additional secretaries Agha Zaheer Abbas Sheerazi, Tariq Mahmood, Deputy Secretary Jam Aftab Hussain, DPI Colleges Dr Fareed Sharif, principals and others were present. Addressing the ceremony Dr Ehtasham Anwar said the facility would benefit a number of students who would not have to go to big cities for higher education.