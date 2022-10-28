Share:

MULTAN - Director of Education South Punjab here on Thursday issued no objec­tion certificates (NOCs) to 19 associate colleges for introduction of BS pro­gramme.

Secretary Education South Punjab Dr Ehtasham Anwar handed over the NOCs to principals of the colleges in a ceremony. Ad­ditional secretaries Agha Zaheer Abbas Sheerazi, Tariq Mahmood, Deputy Secretary Jam Aftab Hus­sain, DPI Colleges Dr Fa­reed Sharif, principals and others were present. Ad­dressing the ceremony Dr Ehtasham Anwar said the facility would benefit a number of students who would not have to go to big cities for higher education.