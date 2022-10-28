Share:

ISLAMABAD-NUST Placement Office (NPO) hosted a book donation ceremony on Thursday at the university’s main office under the Nippon Foundation initiative “Read Japan” aiming at promoting understanding of Japan through donation of Japan-related books written in English.

At the occasion, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Mitsuhiro Wada presented a Book Donation Certificate to Rector National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari.

NPO held the ceremony in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan (Pakistan) and the Nippon Foundation. The Foundation initiated the project in 2008 to promote Japanese culture in friendly countries through donation of books. The books cover topics such as Politics, International Relations, Economics, Business, Society, Culture, Literature, Arts and History. The ambassador appreciated NUST for having developed a knowledge ecosystem that had earned it a respectable niche in the global academia.

Hoping that the newly formed collaboration between NUST and Nippon would go a long way, the ambassador said that the Embassy of Japan would facilitate NUST in all initiatives towards familiarising NUST students and faculty with Japanese culture and industry.

The first-ever Pak-Japan Center was established at the National Science and Technology Park (NSTP-NUST) in May 2022.

The Center primarily focuses on promoting exchanges between Pakistan and Japan to foster cooperation in the fields of human resource development and joint research, especially in the IT sector.

The Centre also has the mandate to facilitate Japanese and Pakistani companies in setting up businesses in each other’s country by familiarising individuals with respective cultures, business principles and basics of language. In his concluding remarks, Dr Rizwan Riaz, Pro-Rector RIC-NUST, thanked the Ambassador for his presence at the event and appreciated Nippon for the initiative that would help promote cultural exchange and people-to-people ties between the two friendly countries. He further said that availing the platform of Pak-Japan Centre at NSTP, NUST has its focus on equipping students with the skills required excelling in the Japanese IT industry.