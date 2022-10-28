Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s largest oil and gas exploration company, on Thursday announced the discovery of oil reserves from its exploratory well – Toot Deep-1 Well – located in the Attock district of Punjab.

OGDCL being the operator of Toot Mining Lease with 100% working interest has made oil discovery from Lokhart Formation at Toot Deep-I Well which is located in Attock district, Punjab province. According to the OGDCL stock filing, “Oil has been discovered at Toot Deep-1 Well at the rate of 882 barrels per day and 0.93 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) gas at well head flowing pressure (WHFP) of 600 pounds per square inch (psi) at 32/64” choke size.” The Toot Deep # 01 Well was spudded-in on December 25, 2020, and successfully drilled down to a total depth of 5,545 meters in Tobra Formation.

OGDCL said the latest oil discovery further extends the hydrocarbon play area in the Pothohar basin, adding that it has adopted aggressive exploration strategies resulting in hydrocarbon discoveries. “This discovery will add to the hydrocarbon reserve base of OGDCL and contribute positively towards oil and natural gas production from indigenous resources of Pakistan,” it stated.