Organization of Islamic Cooperation has reiterated its call on international community to step up its efforts to resolve the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with UN Security council resolutions.

In a series of tweets, the OIC General Secretariat urged India to halt and reverse its illegal steps to change internationally recognized disputed status of the territory and to alter the demographic structure of territory.

The OIC statement also demands respect for basic human rights of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

It also reiterated its full solidarity with the people of IIOJK in their quest for the right to self-determination.