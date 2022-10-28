Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan Cables Ltd. Annual Report 2021 picked up the ‘Merit Award’ as part of ICMA’s Best Corporate Report Award 2021 in the auto and engineering sector. ICMA Best Corporate Report Awards are held annually to recognize the best corporate reporting practices by public listed companies. Pakistan Cables Ltd. previously won the Merit Award in 2020. Founded in 1953, Pakistan Cables is the premiere and most reputable cable manufacturer in Pakistan. Being the only wire and cable manufacturer listed on the PSX since 1955, it is also a member company of the Amir S. Chinoy group. The company has the largest geographical footprint in Pakistan with presence in over 200 cities.