LAHORE -Pakistan’s Yashal Shah catapulted himself into contention to make the cut at the 13th Asia Pacific Amateur Golf Championship at Amata Spring Country Club on Thursday. Karachi’s Yashal, Pakistan’s third-best ranked player in the contest, fired a superb round of 1-under par 71 to bolster his chances of making the cut in the event. Also in with a chance to make the cut was Lahore’s Salman Jehangir, who carded four-over par 76 after starting with back-to-back birdies on the first two holes. Karachi’s Saim Shazli squandered a great start to finish with 77. Karachi’s Omar Khalid made a disappointing start to his maiden campaign in the event finishing with 82. Meanwhile, Bo Jin of China is looking down on the other 119 competitors after an opening-round 65 that included six birdies, an eagle and only one dropped shot. He leads by two shots, but as many as 18 others broke 70 and 40 broke par.