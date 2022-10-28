LAHORE -Pakistan’s Yashal Shah catapulted himself into contention to make the cut at the 13th Asia Pacific Amateur Golf Championship at Amata Spring Country Club on Thursday. Karachi’s Yashal, Pakistan’s third-best ranked player in the contest, fired a superb round of 1-under par 71 to bolster his chances of making the cut in the event. Also in with a chance to make the cut was Lahore’s Salman Jehangir, who carded four-over par 76 after starting with back-to-back birdies on the first two holes. Karachi’s Saim Shazli squandered a great start to finish with 77. Karachi’s Omar Khalid made a disappointing start to his maiden campaign in the event finishing with 82. Meanwhile, Bo Jin of China is looking down on the other 119 competitors after an opening-round 65 that included six birdies, an eagle and only one dropped shot. He leads by two shots, but as many as 18 others broke 70 and 40 broke par.
STAFF REPORT
October 28, 2022
