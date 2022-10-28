Share:

LAHORE - The National and Punjab Emergency Operations Centre coordinators have appreciated performance of polio teams and expressed hope that due to their hard work polio will be eradi­cated from Pakistan very soon.

Both the coordinators spent a busy day in Lahore on Thursday in connec­tion with the Sub-National Immuniza­tion Days and visited high risk union councils in Nishtar and Gulberg towns. The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Coordinator Dr Shahzad Baig visited union council 143 of Nishtar Town. He met with polio teams, checked their route maps, micro-plans, vaccine cold chain and moved house-to-house with a few polio team members.

Speaking to the polio teams, the na­tional coordinator called for overhauling of the micro-plans in every campaign. “Focus should be laid on incorporating minute details in the micro-plans. The micro-plans need to be redone every campaign to encompass new social and operational realities”, he stressed.

The national coordinator called for making government health facilities more effective teams’ support cen­tres. “The essential immunization should continue simultaneously dur­ing the campaigns at the team sup­port centres. The essential immuni­zation should not suffer during polio campaigns”, Dr Shahzad emphasised.

Dr Shahzad Baig interacted with the parents at households and urged them to cooperate with polio teams work­ing to eradicate polio from Pakistan. “Security and dignity of polio teams is the priority of polio programme which will be ensured at all costs. Zero toler­ance will be shown for harassment of polio teams”, underlined Dr Shahzad. On the other hand, Punjab EOC Coor­dinator Mr Khizer Afzaal Chaudhary visited Gulberg Town to monitor cam­paign. Mr Afzaal visited Hameed Latif Hospital and monitored polio teams deployed in the hospital. He also vis­ited a nomadic settlement and moved along polio teams from house to house.

During his interaction with polio teams, he urged them to stay vigilant so that no child was missed.

“The teams need to cover missed children the same day. Schools where children five years of age are enrolled need to be prioritized in micro-plans and vaccinated. At the end of the cam­paign the number of missed children needs to be brought to minimal”, the Punjab EOC coordinator underlined.

In a major morale boosting mea­sure, the provincial coordinator ap­preciated performance of polio teams and urged them to continue the good work. The Sub-National Immunization Days (SNIDs) commenced on October 24. The campaign is being held in 14 districts of Punjab. Districts include La­hore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Khushab, Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Bahawal­nagar, Layyah, Multan, Muzaffargarh, RY Khan, DG Khan and Rajanpur. In La­hore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, the campaign will continue for seven days, with two days dedicated to reaching Not Available children. In the rest of the dis­tricts, the SNIDs will last five days, also with two of these days earmarked to reaching Not Available children. More than 97,000 polio workers are partici­pating in the drive to immunize 11.18 million children under the age of five against polio. Although there is no polio case in Punjab, but Wild Polio Virus has been detected in environmental samples of mega cities of Lahore and Rawalpindi. The presence of polio virus must send an urgent message to parents to ensure that children are administered two polio drops under every immunization drive.