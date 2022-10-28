LAHORE - The National and Punjab Emergency Operations Centre coordinators have appreciated performance of polio teams and expressed hope that due to their hard work polio will be eradicated from Pakistan very soon.
Both the coordinators spent a busy day in Lahore on Thursday in connection with the Sub-National Immunization Days and visited high risk union councils in Nishtar and Gulberg towns. The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Coordinator Dr Shahzad Baig visited union council 143 of Nishtar Town. He met with polio teams, checked their route maps, micro-plans, vaccine cold chain and moved house-to-house with a few polio team members.
Speaking to the polio teams, the national coordinator called for overhauling of the micro-plans in every campaign. “Focus should be laid on incorporating minute details in the micro-plans. The micro-plans need to be redone every campaign to encompass new social and operational realities”, he stressed.
The national coordinator called for making government health facilities more effective teams’ support centres. “The essential immunization should continue simultaneously during the campaigns at the team support centres. The essential immunization should not suffer during polio campaigns”, Dr Shahzad emphasised.
Dr Shahzad Baig interacted with the parents at households and urged them to cooperate with polio teams working to eradicate polio from Pakistan. “Security and dignity of polio teams is the priority of polio programme which will be ensured at all costs. Zero tolerance will be shown for harassment of polio teams”, underlined Dr Shahzad. On the other hand, Punjab EOC Coordinator Mr Khizer Afzaal Chaudhary visited Gulberg Town to monitor campaign. Mr Afzaal visited Hameed Latif Hospital and monitored polio teams deployed in the hospital. He also visited a nomadic settlement and moved along polio teams from house to house.
During his interaction with polio teams, he urged them to stay vigilant so that no child was missed.
“The teams need to cover missed children the same day. Schools where children five years of age are enrolled need to be prioritized in micro-plans and vaccinated. At the end of the campaign the number of missed children needs to be brought to minimal”, the Punjab EOC coordinator underlined.
In a major morale boosting measure, the provincial coordinator appreciated performance of polio teams and urged them to continue the good work. The Sub-National Immunization Days (SNIDs) commenced on October 24. The campaign is being held in 14 districts of Punjab. Districts include Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Khushab, Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Layyah, Multan, Muzaffargarh, RY Khan, DG Khan and Rajanpur. In Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, the campaign will continue for seven days, with two days dedicated to reaching Not Available children. In the rest of the districts, the SNIDs will last five days, also with two of these days earmarked to reaching Not Available children. More than 97,000 polio workers are participating in the drive to immunize 11.18 million children under the age of five against polio. Although there is no polio case in Punjab, but Wild Polio Virus has been detected in environmental samples of mega cities of Lahore and Rawalpindi. The presence of polio virus must send an urgent message to parents to ensure that children are administered two polio drops under every immunization drive.