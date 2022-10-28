Share:

“Theirs not to reason why,

Theirs but to do and die”

–Lord Tennyson Alfred

After the Soviet Union successfully occupied the Baltic states, Bessarabia and northern Bukovina, it came into close proximity of the Romanian oil fields that provided much of the German oil supply. To protect that, as well as overthrow the Soviet regime, Hitler planned Operation Barbarossa which was originally given the name of Operation Fritz. The mission way delayed by a few months following the invasion of Yugoslavia and Greece in 1941 but not by too much. In the end however, the German troops failed to overthrow the Russian and this marked a crucial turning point in the second world war; that Germany was not as strong as it claimed to be.