The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Friday prohibited the live coverage of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march.

PEMRA has directed the TV channels not to broadcast live programs, including the PTI’s long march and speeches by its leaders. According to the PEMRA notification issued on October 28, "TV channels were previously directed not to telecast the program live, but compliance was very poor. Today, the transmission was monitored, and it was discovered that statements critical of institutions were broadcast live during the speech, which is in violation of the court order and the code of conduct"

Television channels have been ordered not to broadcast material that (knowingly or unknowingly) defames state institutions, and to issue directives to their editorial boards, directors, bureaus, and reporters in this regard.

Noncompliance with the guidelines, according to PEMRA, could result in legal action, including license suspension and cancellation.