Peshawar - Chief justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan unveiled the plaque of construction of multi-storey parking plaza at Peshawar High Court for lawyers and litigant public. PHC Chief Justice, all judges of the Peshawar High Court, Registrar and principal staff of the High Court, Secretary P&D, Secretary Law, Secretary C&W Departments, presidents and general secretaries of Pakistan Bar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar, High Court Bar and District Bar Associations attended the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of multi-story parking plaza for lawyers and litigant public in Peshawar. In his address the PHC Chief Justice shared that vehicles’ parking was one of the long-standing issues of the Peshawar High Court and District Court at Peshawar. The existing 7.85 kanal car parking could hardly accommodate 200 vehicles. According to a feasibility study more than 1000 vehicles are daily parked on main road, open spaces in the near vicinity of the High Court building, causing traffic congestion, sometimes road blockages and inconvenience to the lawyers, litigants and general public. In order to address the parking issue a project was included in the Annual Development Programme of the Peshawar High Court. Accordingly, need assessment and survey were conducted through consultancy firm. The only solution suggested by the consultancy firm was construction of a multi-storey parking plaza on the existing 7.85 kanal parking lot of the Peshawar High Court. The project was technically analysed by the P&D Department and was approved by the PDWP at a cost of Rs1997 million. The project envisages construction of 7-story parking plaza equipped with modern technology of vehicle management and will be first of its kind in the country. The parking plaza will be completed within three years’ time and will resolve the long-standing vehicles parking issue of the Peshawar high court.