KARACHI-Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited (PMPKL) has generated a net turnover of 14,966 million for the nine months ended September 2022, reflecting an increase of 17% vs. the same period last year (SPLY).

The net turnover includes a domestic net turnover of PKR 13,923 million, with an increase of 10.5% vs. SPLY (reflecting excise-driven price increases) coupled with an exports turnover of PKR 1,043 million. The exports turnover reflects an increase of over 100% vs. SPLY, due to the delayed exports at the end of 2021 on account of external supply chain constraints and materialized in the first quarter of 2022. The company recorded profit after tax of PKR 2,376 million with an increase of 14.7% vs. SPLY driven by pricing as mentioned above. During the nine months of the calendar year ended September 30, 2022, the company’s contribution to the national exchequer in the form of excise duty, sales tax, and other government levies, stood at PKR 21,387 million, reflecting an increase of 4.6% vs. SPLY. .

The increase in excise duty for locally manufactured cigarettes by 10.8% and 10.2% for value and premium tiers respectively, together with an increase announced during Jun’22 (Finance Bill), total excise increase stood at 24.2% and 25.0% in value and premium tiers respectively.

These multiple excise increases happened after two years of no change. To offset the impact of excise, the company has taken price increases (almost after 2 years) across its portfolio. This increase in excise and resultant price increase is likely to put pressure on consumer affordability which may impact the compliant tax paying industry and the excise and sales tax for the govt