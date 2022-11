Share:

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume its direct flights between Islamabad and Beijing from Sunday, after a gap of over two and a half years.

According to official sources, the national flag carrier has completed all arrangements to restart the direct weekly passenger flights.

It may be mentioned here that PIA has also been operating direct weekly passenger flights between Islamabad and Chengdu, capital city of China’s Sichuan province on every Wednesday since March this year.