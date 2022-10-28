Share:

FAISALABAD - A police constable of Eagle Squad suffered bullet injuries during an encounter in Jhang Bazar police limits on Thursday. A spokesperson for the the CPO office said a team of Eagle Squad was on routine patrol­ling near Ali Housing Society, Talli chowk, and they signaled to stop a motorcycle but the accused opened fire at policemen and a constable sustained bullet injuries who was shifted to the Allied Hospital.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik constituted a eight-member committee under the supervision of SSP Operations Abdullah Ahmed and ordered to ar­rest the accused at the earliest.

Later, the CPO with the SSP Opera­tions visited the Allied Hospital and inquired after health of the constable.

THREE ROBBERS ARRESTED

People’s colony police arrested three robbers and recovered illegal weap­ons from their possession.

Police said here on Thursday that the team signaled three suspected persons and during checking ille­gal weapons were recovered from them.

The accused were identified as Ejaz, Ehtisham and Jameel who were wanted by the police in a number of robbery and other cases. Further in­vestigation was underway.

TWO KILLED IN DIFFERENT ROAD ACCIDENTS

Two persons were killed in different incidents here on Thursday.

Rescue office said that an under-construction roof collapsed near Ka­reem Nagar stop, Jarranwala road. As a result, a three-year-old child Mu­hammad Rehan s/o Maqbool Ahmed died on the spot.