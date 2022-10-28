FAISALABAD - A police constable of Eagle Squad suffered bullet injuries during an encounter in Jhang Bazar police limits on Thursday. A spokesperson for the the CPO office said a team of Eagle Squad was on routine patrolling near Ali Housing Society, Talli chowk, and they signaled to stop a motorcycle but the accused opened fire at policemen and a constable sustained bullet injuries who was shifted to the Allied Hospital.
Meanwhile, City Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik constituted a eight-member committee under the supervision of SSP Operations Abdullah Ahmed and ordered to arrest the accused at the earliest.
Later, the CPO with the SSP Operations visited the Allied Hospital and inquired after health of the constable.
THREE ROBBERS ARRESTED
People’s colony police arrested three robbers and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.
Police said here on Thursday that the team signaled three suspected persons and during checking illegal weapons were recovered from them.
The accused were identified as Ejaz, Ehtisham and Jameel who were wanted by the police in a number of robbery and other cases. Further investigation was underway.
TWO KILLED IN DIFFERENT ROAD ACCIDENTS
Two persons were killed in different incidents here on Thursday.
Rescue office said that an under-construction roof collapsed near Kareem Nagar stop, Jarranwala road. As a result, a three-year-old child Muhammad Rehan s/o Maqbool Ahmed died on the spot.