RAWALPINDI - The Food Department Rawalpindi and police have foiled a bid to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 300 bags of flour and 800 wheat sacks, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

Police also arrested three drivers and impounded the trucks being used to smuggle flour and wheat, he added.

Separate cases have also been registered against the drivers while further investigation was underway.

According to him, the officials of the Food Department along with Naseerabad police confiscated a truckload (1,100 bags of flour and wheat) and arrested the drivers Khurram, Tariq and Luqman. Police registered cases against the accused and sent the accused to jail through a court of law.

Likewise, Mandra police held a proclaimed offender wanted by police since 2016 in a murder case. The detained PO has been identified as Waheed who murdered Shafqat Hussain. CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhri appreciated the efforts of police.