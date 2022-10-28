Share:

ISLAMABAD- The Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Chontra police stations have arrested a notorious gangster-cum-proclaimed offender involved in murder of nine members of a family in Miyal village, informed a police spokesman on Thursday. The hardcore criminal has been identified as Rabnawaz against whom a case was also registered under murder, attempted murder and terrorism, he said. The police have produced the accused before a court of law and obtained his physical remand for further investigation, he said. Sharing further details, the police spokesman said that Rabnawaz along with his sons and other accomplices launched a brazen armed attack on houses of his opponents in Miyal village of Chontra in July 2020 killing nine persons including women and children. After committing the crime, the attackers had managed to escape, he said, adding that the police had managed to apprehend his two sons Danish, Ikram, brother Ashraf and nephew Aqib within 72 hours of occurrence of gory incident.

He said the accused was involved in murder, dacoity and robberies.

In a statement, City Police Officer Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari said that the hardcore criminals can’t escape from police and will face jail. He said that police are fully prepared to guard the life and property of public round the clock. He said that special crackdown has also been launched against the POs to reduce the crime ratio in the district.