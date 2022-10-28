Share:

ISLAMABAD- Police Station Phulgaran officials have arrested a wanted member of land grabbing mafia,a police public relations officer said on Thursday. He said that DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in criminal activities and looting innocent people. Following these directives, a Phulgran police team arrested a wanted member of the land grabber mafia. The accused was identified as Qamar Zaman. The accused was involved in occupying illegally lands of citizens and harassing them. The accused has a previous criminal record also and involved in land grabbing and other heinous crimes. Eleven cases have been registered against him and further investigation is underway. DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha said that land grabbing activities would not be tolerated and indiscriminate action would continue against those illegally occupying land of others. He directed the officials to take prompt action on complaints of citizens and provide relief.