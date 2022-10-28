Share:

MULTAN - Police, on Thursday con­ducted flag march on sec­ond day of killing of three brothers who were shot dead while putting up re­sistance in robbery bid here couple of days ago. The brutal killing spread panic across the city forced the law enforcement agency to show momentum for main­taining law and order in the district. According to police spokesman, the march was arranged on second con­secutive day after the brutal killing of teen-aged boys by the robber. It was aimed to quell fear among general public against repeated in­cidents of robbery and theft reported here. It was car­ried on direction of DPO Ah­mad Nawaz Shah. The DPO said on the occasion that po­lice was high alert to thwart sort of nefarious design and activities of miscreants, be­sides creating sense of pro­tection among citizens for saving their lives and goods. The DPO assured that soon all characters involved into killing of the innocent boys would be taken to task.