MULTAN    -   Police, on Thursday con­ducted flag march on sec­ond day of killing of three brothers who were shot dead while putting up re­sistance in robbery bid here couple of days ago. The brutal killing spread panic across the city forced the law enforcement agency to show momentum for main­taining law and order in the district. According to police spokesman, the march was arranged on second con­secutive day after the brutal killing of teen-aged boys by the robber. It was aimed to quell fear among general public against repeated in­cidents of robbery and theft reported here. It was car­ried on direction of DPO Ah­mad Nawaz Shah. The DPO said on the occasion that po­lice was high alert to thwart sort of nefarious design and activities of miscreants, be­sides creating sense of pro­tection among citizens for saving their lives and goods. The DPO assured that soon all characters involved into killing of the innocent boys would be taken to task. 

Asthama Resort at Khewra Salt Mines: Patients being treated through natural salt therapy