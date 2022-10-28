Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan to seek public apology after the news conference by the Inter-Services Intelligence chief and Director General Public Relations. Director General ISI Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum and DG ISPR Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar rejected the propaganda against the armed forces. PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that the PPP appreciates the constitutional role of Pakistan Army. “Imran Khan’s lie has been exposed after the statement of the spokesman of the Pakistan Army. The questions raised by the spokesman of the Pakistan Army are very important,” he said. Bukhari said Imran Khan should come forward and answer these questions or admit that the people were misled by creating a false and base­less narrative. The PPP leader said that the truth of Imran Khan’s false narrative had now come to light. “It became clear that institutions were pressured for unconstitutional and undemocratic measures for the sake of power,” he maintained