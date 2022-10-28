Share:

With reference to a news item titled ‘PTA recommends extension of mobile phone tax relief for overseas Pakistanis’ that appeared at some news sites, it is stated that certain aspects in the story have been reported out of context.

It is clarified that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has been working in consultation with FBR and FIA to develop a mechanism for overseas Pakistanis & Foreign nationals etc. whereby they can apply for temporary registration. The proposed maximum allowed time under this system for such applicants shall be up to 120 days on each visit to Pakistan.

Once this mechanism is operational, Overseas Pakistanis & Foreign Nationals may avail of this facility of temporarily registering their one mobile device on each visit to Pakistan without incurring any custom duties for 120 days. However, if said device is intended for permanent use in Pakistan then it shall be subject to applicable FBR custom duties/taxes.