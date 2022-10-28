Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be leading another long march to Islamabad on Friday, almost six months after the long march on May 25 and the supporters have started gathering at Liberty Chowk in Lahore.

It may be recalled PTI had announced a long march on May 25, that was followed by frequent public gatherings in the month of May after their government had been ousted.

Despite the instructions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the march reached the red zone, but in the early morning, former Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to stop this march.

In this regard, he said, “I was afraid that there would be bloodshed if the march did not end, due to which we had to stop this march.” He further mentioned that soon another long march will come towards Islamabad.

After a period of almost six months, on Friday another long march of PTI will proceed towards Islamabad. This long march will start from the famous Liberty Chowk area of the provincial capital.

On the first day, PTI will hold a power show in Ferozepur Road, Ichhra, Mozang, Data Sahib and Azadi Chowk during its tour.

On the second day of the March, PTI’s next destination will be Tehsil Muridke of Sheikhupura, where after the power show, the convoy will go to Tehsil Kamoke of Gujranwala and stay. After the rally, the long march will proceed towards Gujranwala city. A big public gathering has been announced in the there as well.

After Gujranwala, the next destination will be the tehsils of Sialkot, Daska and Sambrial. Power show will be demonstrated in both the tehsils including the city.

Afterwards, the caravan will stop at Wazirabad and from there the March will move to Gujrat, where Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi will welcome the march and a big rally will be held. From here the next destination will be Lalamusa and Khariyan.

The next day, the march will go to Jhelum district of PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry. The former federal minister will welcome the march and a big power show will be demonstrated.

Then Imran Khan’s long march will move to Rawalpindi via Gujar Khan and the PTI chairman will formulate a final strategy for advancing towards the capital city.

At Rawat, convoys from North and South Punjab Sargodha, Chakwal, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Leh will also join in the long march.