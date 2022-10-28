Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 81 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading to close at Rs 221.49 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 220.68. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of US dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 223.2 and Rs 225.5 respectively. The price of Euro against rupee jumped by Rs 1.53 to close at Rs 222.89 against the previous close of Rs 221.36. The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.51, whereas an increase Rs 1.43 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 256.85 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 255.42. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 22 paisas and 23 paisas to close at Rs 60.30 and Rs 58.92 respectively.