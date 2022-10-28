Share:

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organised an awareness seminar regarding Export Facilitation Scheme in collaboration with the Customs Department here on Thursday. The seminar was attended besides others by the SCCI Vice President Ejaz Afridi, ex vice SCCI holds awareness seminar on Export Facilitation Scheme presidents Imran Mohmand, Zia-ul-Haq, executive members, and a large number of traders, industrialists, exporters and importers. Additional Collector Appraisement, Customs Colloctorate Peshawar Afnan Khan, and Inspector Customs Collector Peshawar Abdul Rahman apprised the participants about the aims, objectives and procedures of the newly introduced Export Facilitation Scheme by the government for enhancement of exports. Earlier in his opening remarks, the chamber’s Vice President Shahid Hussain said that exports play a vital role in the economic development of a country. However, he said the volume of exports has been dropped by $7.17 billion during last three months against the imports of $16.44 billion, which need to be improved for taking measures by the authorities concerned. He said the country’s economy is passing through a difficult phase of its history. Decline in exports, he added, is one of the major causes of it. He urged the traders’ community to frame a joint strategy to bring improvement in the existing export volume