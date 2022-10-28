Share:

Islamabad -Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan WADA Mitsuhiro called on Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works here in his office.

Welcoming the delegate, Shallwani discussed various bilateral mutual issues including Pak-Japan long standing relationship which is marked by cordiality and friendship. Secretary Housing said that Pakistan attaches high importance to its relation with Japan and is desirous of further enhancing it in all fields of mutual interests especially in housing and manufacturing sectors. Iftikhar Ali Shallwani also said that Japanese companies are always welcome to invest in Pakistan for which every support and cooperation will be given to them. The secretary also extended a cordial invitation to the envoy to attend the upcoming first International Housing Expo-2022 which he supported and expressed his country’s participation in the event will bring mutual dividends to both friendly countries.