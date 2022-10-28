Share:

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s early hearing plea against Sindh police deployment in Islamabad ahead of its Azadi long march.

As per details, the opposition leader in Sindh assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh filed a petition in SHC to challenge provincial police deployment in Islamabad ahead of PTI long march.

The petitioner said that street crimes are at peak in the province for the last one month and in aftermath of the recent catastrophic floods the police personnel are required to perform their duties in Sindh.

Moreover, the petition further said that the court should order the federal, Sindh governments and IG Sindh to immediately call the police personnel back.

The SHC rejected the early hearing plea as the petitioner and his counsel were absent from the court hearing.

Earlier, Over 1,000 Sindh police personnel were placed on standby to counter Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march to Islamabad, which will begin on Friday (Today).

The police personnel – who were ordered to gather on the ground – were sent to Islamabad by train to aid the federal police in countering the demonstration.