LAHORE - In its cautious response to the unprecedent­ed presser by the mili­tary leadership, the Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership Thurs­day maintained that the party chief Imran Khan’s criticism of the army had always been constructive as he did not say anything dam­aging to the army as an in­stitution. Senior PTI lead­ers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Ch, Shireen Mazari and Ham­mad Azhar held a press con­ference here in Lahore to re­spond to the concerns raised by the DG ISI and DG ISPR in their press briefing early Thursday.

Defending the stance of the party chief, the PTI’s secre­tary general Asad Umar said it was the constitutional right of Imran Khan to criticize the army to set things right. “Should Imran Khan agree with every decision taken by the army? He asked. He add­ed that there could be dis­agreement with Imran Khan’s point of view but if the asser­tions of the PTI chief are tak­en positively, they could lead to the betterment of the army and the country.

Umar claimed that Im­ran had never said any­thing that would weak­en the army. Talking about backdoor meetings of Imran Khan with the army chief, Umar said that he had not made any unconstitutional demand in these meetings. He said that the issues dis­cussed in the secret meet­ings were no secret as the PTI chairman had been rais­ing talking about such mat­ters in public rallies and press conferences. Ad­dressing the media, PTI Vice-chairman Shah Mah­mood Qureshi responded to Faial Vawda’s presser and military generals’ asser­tions about the cipher is­sue, backdoor meetings of the PTI chairman and the alleged political instabili­ty caused by the PTI’s con­frontational politics.

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the military leader’s press­er came as a great shock for the PTI. He urged that a relationship of mutual re­spect [between institutions and politicians] should al­ways be there