The dengue epidemic is spreading across Sindh as the province reported 220 cases during the last 24 hours, 130 of which were from Karachi.

Official data reveals that 48 cases have been reported in the Eastern District, while 24 cases have been reported in the Korangi District, 21 cases in the Central District, and 12 cases in the Southern District respectively.

In the meantime, Karachi is home to 47 of the 54 fatalities in Sindh this year. The Central District was where the majority of deaths were reported.

Conversely, the dengue epidemic is still growing stronger in Lahore as dengue virus has inflicted 109 new patients in a single day while dengue larvae have also been recovered from 631 hotspots.