Share:

HYDERABAD -The pre-entry test for admissions to bachelor degree programmes for the academic year 2023 will be held on October 30, for the first phase, at the University of Sindh Jamshoro. “A total of 8,960 candidates, including 7,360 male and 1,600 female candidates will appear in the test,” the Director Admissions University of Sindh informed APP on Thursday. He said those candidates who had been called to appear in the pre-entrance test belonged to Dadu, Larkana, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Sukkur, Khairpur Mir’s, Naushero Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Karachi and Umerkot. He said that the candidates of the Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces would also take the test on October 30. He said that the admit cards were being dispatched to the candidates of the above mentioned districts through their e-portals and the e-mail IDs provided on the admission form. If any of the candidates from the above mentioned districts does not receive his or her admit card through the e-portal or on their given email IDs by Friday, they will be called to appear in the entrance test in the second phase, which is scheduled to be held on November 6.