Winter is coming, and a challenging winter it looks to be. As with every winter, we are once again as a country tethering on the edge of a gas crisis. According to reports, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has been informing its commercial consumers that the supply of gas to the commercial consumers will not be possible in the coming winter season owing to the severity of gas shortfall. Therefore gas supply is expected to be disconnected from November 1, 2022. However, SNGPL in order to ensure continuity of gas supply to the commercial consumers on Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) tariff has been offering RLNG supply to those commercial consumers only who will sign RLNG supply contracts before October 31, 2022.

It is clear as day that our indigenous sources of gas are depleting. This should not be a surprise—Pakistan faces the threat of a gas crisis every year. It is still unclear how we are even thinking of using natural gas as a fuel source when we have no gas even for domestic needs. The industry needs to be shut down, and the millions wasted on pumps and costly car setups could have gone elsewhere, to more long-lasting industries.

However, it is time to rethink our energy and gas policy. Policies such as disconnection of gas supply may be undesirable but acceptable in the face of a severe gas shortage due to force majeure events, or an unforeseen global crisis. However, when the problem itself is a long-term one that the country will inevitably face every year until a proper solution is not presented, these short-term emergency measures will only worsen the problem. Such measures only place the burden on the consumers, while the root of the issue, that of our dwindling reserves, only cements itself every year. The demand for natural gas will not go down as long as there are no other alternative sources.

Instead of making the country go through power cuts or rationing resources, it would be better for the government to come up with a long-term strategy. Investing in alternative sources of gas and energy is no longer an option—it is a necessity as natural gas resources become obsolete.