LAHORE - Several Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPAs challenged suspension of their Punjab Assembly (PA) membership in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday. MPAs including Azma Bukhari, Samiullah Khan, Zeeshan Rafiq and others challenged their suspension through a petition stating that Punjab Assembly Speaker Sabtain Khan had unconstitutionally suspended their membership for 15 consecutive sittings of the session on October 24, and they were being made target of political victimisation. They submitted that their membership was suspended for allegedly creating unrest during an assembly session, held on October 22, whereas MPAs of the ruling coalition were involved in the incident. They submitted that the order of suspending their membership was not only discriminatory but also against the rules. They pleaded with the court to set aside the orders of their suspension for being illegal and unconstitutional. They further requested the court to declare the election of the speaker Punjab Assembly as void.