Justice, harmony, peace, togetherness, resilience, rejuvenation, and a shared future are the seven takeaways from the 7-day-long 20th CPC National Congress, a watershed moment in the history of China which let China enter a new phase of second centenary goals with a fresh mandate, targets and driving force under the leadership of President Xi Jinping. The first takeaway from the National Congress of CPC is the passing of the resolution regarding the Party Constitution amendment, “The Congress unanimously agrees that the new developments in Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era since the Party’s 19th National Congress should be incorporated into the Party Constitution, to better reflect the major contributions made by the Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core to advancing the Party’s theoretical, practical, and institutional innovations.”

The second takeaway is the amendment in Party Constitution regarding China’s second centenary goal, “a starting point for the CPC to set sail for the Second Centenary Goal and to strengthen Party building. It is a foundational milestone that involves the development requirements, patterns, direction, and destiny of the Party in its journey toward the goal which is scheduled to be realised in the middle of this century.” The second centenary of China is to, “build a modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced and harmonious”, by 2049. The third takeaway from the National Congress of CPC is the inclusion of important statements in the party constitution regarding capturing the benefits from the party’s experience of 100 years and working for the socialist economic model in a Chinese way.

The Congress also agreed to include in the Party Constitution statements on “holding dear humanity’s shared values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy, and freedom; and advancing the building of an open, inclusive, clean, and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security, and common prosperity.” The fifth takeaway from the National Congress of CPC is President Xi’s desire for global development. Xi stated that a successful China will create many more chances for the rest of the world. Xi pointed out that, just as China cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world, the rest of the world requires China to develop. China has established the twin miracles of quick economic growth and long-term social stability via over 40 years of unremitting reform and opening up, he remarked.

According to Xi, the Chinese economy has immense resilience and promise. “Its excellent fundamentals will not alter, and it will continue to grow in the long run.” The sixth point is a robust drive for the protection of women, especially for those who are poor, elderly, or disabled. A draft revision to the Law on the Protection of the Rights and Interests of Women will be further reviewed during an upcoming session of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature. The draft focuses on protecting women’s privacy and reputations, clarifying that media reports should be regulated to prevent them from infringing on women’s rights.

The 20th CPC Congress noted that the establishment of Comrade Xi Jinping’s core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole, as well as the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, is a major political achievement for the Party in the new phase and a crucial component in the historic successes and changes in the cause of the Party and the nation. During the course of the last few decades, the menace of partisan politics has destroyed many nations. Sluggish economic growth or stagnation, partisan conflict, social divide, and internal political friction are building a vicious spiral that cannot be broken. Extreme populism is also on the rise. All of these factors have made “striving for unity” an essential component of national competitiveness; while unity becomes more difficult to acquire, it has also become more important.

Without unity, society will be ripped apart by internal conflict; without effort, no matter how many family assets are accumulated, they will eventually be dispersed. Given the situation, China has come up with a glimmer of hope for global unity. No external force can destabilise China as long as it remains internally unified. Any external attempt to sabotage the interests of the Chinese nation will only backfire, as it will boost the confidence and unity of the Chinese people.