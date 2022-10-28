The unprecedented presser by DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and DG ISPR Lt Gen Babar
Iftikhar has not only confirmed certain rumors but also put to rest any doubts about the future civil-military relationship. The joke about open criticism of Institutions had gone far enough. The unending narratives were being perceived to succeed in shaping public opinion. The government seemed to be helpless in countering the opposition’s plans. Perhaps, the time had come to take the people into confidence as the ‘red line’ was crossed too many times.
The idea was two-fold. Damage-limit, clear the air and launch a defensive-offence. Meanwhile, use the strategic tool of surprising the enemy. Otherwise, why would a secluded soldier come out in the open and in such a bold manner? Asking for ‘evidence’ was followed by admitting one’s own past mistakes, which created the right balance. Offering regrets over past mistakes showed the honesty of purpose. If things have to be in the open, then let it be. Let us not leave any stone unturned. Let us not leave behind an iota of doubt about the future course of action. Armed forces will not meddle with internal politics. Full stop.
It was conceived imperative to show that the Army and the ISI were on one-page when it comes to safeguarding the interests of the country or the Institution itself. Hence, the presence of DG (I) and DG (ISPR) sitting side-by-side as a team.
Let it be very clear. The establishment has disassociated with PTI once and for all. Perhaps, in the process, it has conveyed an unequivocal message to all other political parties as well. We will not be easily approachable from now onwards. The bottom-line? From now onwards, it is confirmed that PTI will be entirely on its own.
There was a clarion call made between the lines. Sensitive state matters must not be discussed in the open. The Army’s internal affairs particularly promotions, postings and selection of the new Chief may remain within the Institution’s purview. Let the Army propose to the PM who the new COAS could be and let the incumbent PM use his discretion in selecting the new Head of Pakistan’s Army.
Another factor became a bit clearer. The present coalition government is likely to complete its tenure and early elections may remain a cherished desire. Parliament must run in Parliamentary way. Whether it was a conspiracy or not, the NCM was conducted in the Parliament. The incumbent coalition government came into being through an act of Parliament. Wait for the general elections. Establish your majority through polls. There is no backdoor to come to power. A democratic country must follow democratic principles.
The presser’s most glaring message was: All concerned kindly note. We have decided to respond openly to all future issues taken up by anyone in public particularly on matters concerning the Institution. No more conspiracy theories. No more unnecessary casting of aspersions. No more misleading narratives. Any verbal attack on the Institution will be dealt with accordingly. Any insinuations will be challenged and responded to in a befitting and transparent manner. No mincing of words. No diplomatic language. A spade will be called a spade. Last but not least. This was the first presser of its kind but it might not be the last.
Meanwhile, the long march commences from today. The people of Pakistan are likely to get haqiqi aazadi in a matter of days, if Imran Khan’s declarations are to be believed. The incumbent government will be sent packing. All our issues of economy, debt servicing, law & order, security, political uncertainty and polarization will soon be over. The streams of milk will start flowing in the country with free of cost honey. Poverty will be shown the door for good. Our Eastern and Western borders will be safe and secured forever. The nation will break the shackles of ‘slavery’ and Pakistan will become a permanent member of the UN Security Council. The US and Canada will send their political and economic scientists to study in our schools. And we will live happily ever after….!!
Whether or not the nation gets haqiqi aazadi, one thing is certain. A family has lost its son whose untimely death remains shrouded in mystery.
BY NAJM US SAQIB