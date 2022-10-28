Share:

The unprec­edent­ed press­er by DG ISI Lt Gen Na­deem Ahmed Anjum and DG ISPR Lt Gen Babar

If­tikhar has not only con­firmed certain rumors but also put to rest any doubts about the future civil-military relation­ship. The joke about open criticism of Institutions had gone far enough. The unending narratives were being perceived to succeed in shaping pub­lic opinion. The govern­ment seemed to be help­less in countering the opposi­tion’s plans. Perhaps, the time had come to take the people into confidence as the ‘red line’ was crossed too many times.

The idea was two-fold. Dam­age-limit, clear the air and launch a defensive-offence. Meanwhile, use the strategic tool of surprising the enemy. Otherwise, why would a seclud­ed soldier come out in the open and in such a bold manner? Ask­ing for ‘evidence’ was followed by admitting one’s own past mistakes, which created the right balance. Offering regrets over past mistakes showed the honesty of purpose. If things have to be in the open, then let it be. Let us not leave any stone unturned. Let us not leave be­hind an iota of doubt about the future course of action. Armed forces will not meddle with in­ternal politics. Full stop.

It was conceived imperative to show that the Army and the ISI were on one-page when it comes to safeguarding the in­terests of the country or the In­stitution itself. Hence, the pres­ence of DG (I) and DG (ISPR) sitting side-by-side as a team.

Let it be very clear. The estab­lishment has disassociated with PTI once and for all. Perhaps, in the process, it has conveyed an unequivocal message to all oth­er political parties as well. We will not be easily approachable from now onwards. The bot­tom-line? From now onwards, it is confirmed that PTI will be en­tirely on its own.

There was a clarion call made between the lines. Sensitive state matters must not be dis­cussed in the open. The Army’s internal affairs particularly pro­motions, postings and selection of the new Chief may remain within the Institution’s purview. Let the Army propose to the PM who the new COAS could be and let the incumbent PM use his discretion in selecting the new Head of Pakistan’s Army.

Another factor became a bit clearer. The present coalition government is likely to com­plete its tenure and early elec­tions may remain a cherished desire. Parliament must run in Parliamentary way. Wheth­er it was a conspiracy or not, the NCM was conducted in the Parliament. The incumbent co­alition government came into being through an act of Parlia­ment. Wait for the general elec­tions. Establish your majority through polls. There is no back­door to come to power. A demo­cratic country must follow dem­ocratic principles.

The presser’s most glaring message was: All concerned kindly note. We have decided to respond openly to all future issues taken up by anyone in public particularly on matters concerning the Institution. No more conspiracy theories. No more unnecessary casting of aspersions. No more mislead­ing narratives. Any verbal at­tack on the Institution will be dealt with accordingly. Any in­sinuations will be challenged and responded to in a befit­ting and transparent manner. No mincing of words. No dip­lomatic language. A spade will be called a spade. Last but not least. This was the first press­er of its kind but it might not be the last.

Meanwhile, the long march commences from today. The people of Pakistan are likely to get haqiqi aazadi in a matter of days, if Imran Khan’s decla­rations are to be believed. The incumbent government will be sent packing. All our issues of economy, debt servicing, law & order, security, political un­certainty and polarization will soon be over. The streams of milk will start flowing in the country with free of cost honey. Poverty will be shown the door for good. Our Eastern and West­ern borders will be safe and se­cured forever. The nation will break the shackles of ‘slavery’ and Pakistan will become a per­manent member of the UN Se­curity Council. The US and Can­ada will send their political and economic scientists to study in our schools. And we will live happily ever after….!!

Whether or not the nation gets haqiqi aazadi, one thing is certain. A family has lost its son whose untimely death remains shrouded in mystery.

BY NAJM US SAQIB