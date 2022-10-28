Share:

LAHORE - A breast cancer awareness symposium was or­ganised at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Thursday. The symposium was organised by UHS Medical Education Department. Vice Chan­cellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore presided over the event in which all the students of UHS were given the status of breast cancer awareness ambassadors. The students will create awareness about breast cancer in their areas and among their relatives. Addressing the symposium, the medical experts said that on average, every two minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the world. The breast cancer mortality rate is seven percent. “Unfortunately, a majority of cases in Pakistan are diagnosed late because of a lack of awareness and cultural taboos that drive women to keep the disease a secret. Around 40,000 wom­en lose their lives every year in Pakistan due to breast cancer.