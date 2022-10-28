Share:

Every government in Pakistan gives lip service to the promotion of education in this country, but in reality, they all lack the political will to give priority to this most vital sector, without which human resource development, nor advancement in science and technology can be achieved. Special interest groups and vested interests have prevailed over the collective national interest too often, and today we are reaping the harvest.

India today earns more revenue from IT than from the export of any other industry. It owes this to the investment and promotion of the Indian Institutes of Technology, a project visualized by their first PM. Our own religion and Prophet PBUH have stressed the importance of education. It is unfortunate that even our judiciary seems to be reluctant to enforce the importance and priority of universities. The sanctity of land allotted to universities, amenity plots, forests etc. must be protected instead of relying upon technicalities to regularize these irregularities.

China today has emerged as a major financial power because of their focus and priority to promote education and investment in research and development in science, technology, medicine, economics, arts etc.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.