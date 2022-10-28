Share:

ISI chief Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum reveals COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa rejected indefinite extension offer by Imran in March n Army ‘targeted’ after refusing to do ‘illegal acts’ by Imran: DG ISI n Says ‘it cannot be possible that you meet commander-in-chief in the night and call him traitor in the day” n Informs media ex-PM dubbed state institutions as ‘Mir Jaffar’ and ‘Mir Sadiq’ and ‘neutrals’ n Terms Imran’s narrative as false and baseless n Lt Gen Nadeem says Pak Army will extend every possible help to govt to control situation n DG ISPR Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar says KP govt issued a threat alert against Arshad Sharif, which federal govt or agencies never knew; there was no threat to Arshad Sharif in Pakistan n Calls for complete investigation into the journalist’s killing.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s political situation took a highly explosive turn on Thursday when chief of the country’s top spy agency ISI, Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum along with Director General ISPR Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar un­folded many secrets first time about their working relation­ship with former PM Imran Khan and said both Army and ISI refused to do illegal and unconstitutional acts asked by him, and which was why he (Imran) dubbed these state institutions as ‘Mir Jaffar’ and ‘Mir Sadiq’ and ‘neutrals’.

Addressing a rare and un­precedented joint news conference at the ISPR headquarters, Rawalpind, Di­rector General ISI Lt Gen Na­deem Ahmed Anjum said, “We could commit a mistake, however, we cannot be trai­tors or conspirator”.

“If the commander-in-chief is a traitor then why did you meet him in hiding? Meeting [him] is your right but it can­not be possible that you meet at night and call [him] a traitor in the day,” asked the DG ISI.

When asked by many jour­nalists what prompted him to appear before the media, Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum said, “I have decided to appear be­fore the media after the deci­sion of the institution, and the institution was being target­ed and maligned and our sol­diers who are giving sacrifices for the motherland, baseless accusations against them are not acceptable”.

“We are here to protect the institution, you may target me, but do not target the insti­tution,” Gen Amjum said in a pitched tone in an obvious ref­erence to Imran Khan’s tirade against him and his institution ISI over the last many months. Without naming Imran Khan, the DG ISI said, “You meet him in the night and call him trai­tor in the day”. He further dis­closed that in last March the previous government in or­der to fail the no-confidence motion, Army Chief Gen Qa­mar Javed Bajwa was offered unlimited extension, but he turned down the offer.

He completely termed the narrative of Imran Khan as false and baseless. Director General ISPR Lt Gen Babar If­tikhar in the outset of the press briefing spoke about the entire story of slain journalist Arshad Sharif and how he left Pakistan.

“This press conference is be­ing held in the context of pre­senting facts so that “facts, fiction and opinion can be dif

ferentiated”, he said. Lt Gen Babar presented all evidences of Arshaf Sharif’s departure from Peshawar airport including his tickets and other documents and made it clear that he left on the pressure of Imran Khan.

“A threat alert was issued by the KP government against Ar­shad Sharif, which the federal government or agencies never knew,” he said.

“There were reports that he (Arshad Sharif) did not want to leave the country but he kept being reminded that he was fac­ing a threat to his life,” he said.

“There was no threat to Ar­shad Sharif in Pakistan,” the DG ISPR said. He went on to say that on August 8, Shahbaz Gill’s state­ment on ARY News regarding the Pakistan Army was condemned and the politician was arrested a day later in Islamabad.

He said that when ARY News head Ammad Yousuf was ar­rested in August, it emerged that ARY CEO Salman Iqbal had asked the former to send Ar­shad Sharif abroad as soon as possible. “Salman Iqbal should be brought to Pakistan for in­vestigation into Arshad Sharif killing”, the DG ISPR said.

“We are not satisfied that is why the government has formed the inquiry team,” said the DG ISI. He added that the members of his agency were de­liberately removed from the in­quiry committee.

On the same point, the DG ISPR said that the military had decided not to include ISI and Military Intelligence officials in the probe as unnecessary fin­gers were being raised at the institution. “Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was also targeted. An attempt was made to create a divide in society,” he said.

He termed the murder of Ar­shad Sharif as most unfortu­nate and said the slain journal­ist was an “icon of journalism in Pakistan”. He noted and eu­logized the services of late Ar­shad Sharif in defence sector re­porting and said that members of his family had served in the army, adding that he always felt the pain of martyred officers.

Gen Iftikhar also disclosed that Imran Khan fed Arshad Sharif in­formation of diplomatic cipher and termed Arshad Sharif as the best investigative journalist.

However, Arshad conducted several programs on diplomat­ic cipher and projected Imran Khan narrative on cipher, which in fact had no credibility. The DG ISPR said that facts behind the cipher and Arshad Sharif’s death have to be determined.

Talking more about the diplo­matic cipher, Gen Babar Iftikhar said that Army Chief Gen Ba­jwa had discussed the matter with the then PM Imran Khan on March 11 and the army chief termed it “not a big thing”.

“However, it was surprising for us when on March 27 a piece of paper was waved before the na­tion and an attempt was made to build a narrative that was far from facts,” the DG ISPR said.

The DG ISPR said that several facts had come to light regarding the cipher revealing the “base­less and unfounded” narrative surrounding it by Imran Khan.

The military informed the Na­tional Security Committee that no proof was found regarding the conspiracy against the PTI government, and the ISI also did not find any evidence regard­ing the conspiracy against Im­ran Khan.

“This is all part of the record. We wanted to bring this to the public. And we left the deci­sion to the-then government,” he remarked. However, this did not happen and more rumours were spread for political mile­age, and further more Pakistan Army was also targeted, the DG ISPR said.

At this time, Arshad Sharif and other journalists were be­ing fed a particular narrative by Imran Khan and an attempt was made to defame Pakistan and the institutions across the world, he said. The DG ISPR cas­tigated private TV network ARY News and said it played the role of a spin doctor in targeting the Army and promoting a false nar­rative and the NSC meeting was presented in the wrong context in their news.

Gen Iftikhar stated that the Army was expected to intervene in domestic politics. “The words ‘neutral’ for Pakistan Army and ‘apolitical’ were turned into an abuse by the previous govern­ment,” he said.

He also said despite this base­less narrative, the army chief and the institution showed re­straint and tried our level best that politicians sit together to resolve their issues and do not drag us into politics.

When asked, the DG ISPR not­ed and made it clear that Arshad Sharif made strong comments regarding the army during this time but added that the army did not have any negative sen­timents about him and we don’t have such feelings now.

The DG ISPR stated that a man­ager in the ARY Group booked a ticket for Sharif for Dubai, ac­cording to which he was sup­posed to be back on September 9, but he stayed there and ex­tended his stay.

“On August 10, he left Pesha­war airport thorough PK-637 for Dubai. He was provided com­plete protocol by the KP govern­ment and the late journalist was escorted by KP officers to the airport,” the DG ISPR said.

Arshad Sharif remained in UAE until he had a valid visa. He left for Kenya when his visa for Dubai expired, Gen Babar said.

He said that no one “forced” Sharif to leave Dubai at a gov­ernment level and questioned who exactly forced him to leave.

Gen Babar also questioned those people who processed the journalist’s documents in the UAE, who looked after his ac­commodation, who forced him not to return to Pakistan and who assured him that he was safe in Kenya.

He also questioned who was in contact with Arshad Shar­if from Pakistan and who was hosting him in Kenya,

“Kenyan police accepted their mistake and it has to be examined whether this is a case of mistaken identity or one of targeted killings. There are several questions that have to be answered,” he said, calling for a “transparent and fair probe”.

Therefore, the government has been requested to form a high-level inquiry commission, he said. DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum said he has spoken to his Kenyan counterpart yesterday to push the investigation of Ar­shad Sharif murder.

Gen Babar said after Arshad Sharif’s death, people had start­ed pointing finger at the Army. “It has to be determined who exactly benefitted from his kill­ing,” he remarked.

“It’s your responsibility now to unearth the facts and bring them to light. We have to wait for the report from the inquiry commission. Until the report is released, it is not appropriate to make allegations”.

Gen Babar said that Paki­stan was a “dignified and inde­pendent nation”, urging people to “have belief in your institu­tions”. The DG ISPR strongly de­fended Pakistan Army and said no one wants to be labelled as a traitor after serving for 30-40 years. We can be weak, we can make mistakes, but we can never be a traitor or conspira­tor. The army is nothing without the people,” he said, adding that now was the time for “unity and discipline”.

DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum said since march this year there was lot of pressure on Pakistan Army, however, it was decided that Army and ISI would main­tain distance from politics.

Gen Anjum asked that if the Army and ISI did any interfer­ence into politics after March, please bring evidence to us.

He said there is no external threat to Pakistan, however, there is internal threat due to this political turmoil. “When you do politics on the basis of hate and divide, this harms the country and same was the reason of Pakistan’s dismem­berment.

On PTI long march, he said ev­ery political party has right to organise march but within the peaceful means and if there is any threat to the country then we would intervene.

The DG ISI said Pakistan Army will extend every possible help to the government to control the (long march) situation if it is called under article 245.

Responding to a question, the DG ISPR said the appointment of new Army Chief will take place on time in accordance with the constitutional require­ments and in due time frame.