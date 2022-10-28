ISI chief Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum reveals COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa rejected indefinite extension offer by Imran in March n Army ‘targeted’ after refusing to do ‘illegal acts’ by Imran: DG ISI n Says ‘it cannot be possible that you meet commander-in-chief in the night and call him traitor in the day” n Informs media ex-PM dubbed state institutions as ‘Mir Jaffar’ and ‘Mir Sadiq’ and ‘neutrals’ n Terms Imran’s narrative as false and baseless n Lt Gen Nadeem says Pak Army will extend every possible help to govt to control situation n DG ISPR Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar says KP govt issued a threat alert against Arshad Sharif, which federal govt or agencies never knew; there was no threat to Arshad Sharif in Pakistan n Calls for complete investigation into the journalist’s killing.
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s political situation took a highly explosive turn on Thursday when chief of the country’s top spy agency ISI, Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum along with Director General ISPR Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar unfolded many secrets first time about their working relationship with former PM Imran Khan and said both Army and ISI refused to do illegal and unconstitutional acts asked by him, and which was why he (Imran) dubbed these state institutions as ‘Mir Jaffar’ and ‘Mir Sadiq’ and ‘neutrals’.
Addressing a rare and unprecedented joint news conference at the ISPR headquarters, Rawalpind, Director General ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum said, “We could commit a mistake, however, we cannot be traitors or conspirator”.
“If the commander-in-chief is a traitor then why did you meet him in hiding? Meeting [him] is your right but it cannot be possible that you meet at night and call [him] a traitor in the day,” asked the DG ISI.
When asked by many journalists what prompted him to appear before the media, Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum said, “I have decided to appear before the media after the decision of the institution, and the institution was being targeted and maligned and our soldiers who are giving sacrifices for the motherland, baseless accusations against them are not acceptable”.
“We are here to protect the institution, you may target me, but do not target the institution,” Gen Amjum said in a pitched tone in an obvious reference to Imran Khan’s tirade against him and his institution ISI over the last many months. Without naming Imran Khan, the DG ISI said, “You meet him in the night and call him traitor in the day”. He further disclosed that in last March the previous government in order to fail the no-confidence motion, Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was offered unlimited extension, but he turned down the offer.
He completely termed the narrative of Imran Khan as false and baseless. Director General ISPR Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar in the outset of the press briefing spoke about the entire story of slain journalist Arshad Sharif and how he left Pakistan.
“This press conference is being held in the context of presenting facts so that “facts, fiction and opinion can be dif
ferentiated”, he said. Lt Gen Babar presented all evidences of Arshaf Sharif’s departure from Peshawar airport including his tickets and other documents and made it clear that he left on the pressure of Imran Khan.
“A threat alert was issued by the KP government against Arshad Sharif, which the federal government or agencies never knew,” he said.
“There were reports that he (Arshad Sharif) did not want to leave the country but he kept being reminded that he was facing a threat to his life,” he said.
“There was no threat to Arshad Sharif in Pakistan,” the DG ISPR said. He went on to say that on August 8, Shahbaz Gill’s statement on ARY News regarding the Pakistan Army was condemned and the politician was arrested a day later in Islamabad.
He said that when ARY News head Ammad Yousuf was arrested in August, it emerged that ARY CEO Salman Iqbal had asked the former to send Arshad Sharif abroad as soon as possible. “Salman Iqbal should be brought to Pakistan for investigation into Arshad Sharif killing”, the DG ISPR said.
“We are not satisfied that is why the government has formed the inquiry team,” said the DG ISI. He added that the members of his agency were deliberately removed from the inquiry committee.
On the same point, the DG ISPR said that the military had decided not to include ISI and Military Intelligence officials in the probe as unnecessary fingers were being raised at the institution. “Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was also targeted. An attempt was made to create a divide in society,” he said.
He termed the murder of Arshad Sharif as most unfortunate and said the slain journalist was an “icon of journalism in Pakistan”. He noted and eulogized the services of late Arshad Sharif in defence sector reporting and said that members of his family had served in the army, adding that he always felt the pain of martyred officers.
Gen Iftikhar also disclosed that Imran Khan fed Arshad Sharif information of diplomatic cipher and termed Arshad Sharif as the best investigative journalist.
However, Arshad conducted several programs on diplomatic cipher and projected Imran Khan narrative on cipher, which in fact had no credibility. The DG ISPR said that facts behind the cipher and Arshad Sharif’s death have to be determined.
Talking more about the diplomatic cipher, Gen Babar Iftikhar said that Army Chief Gen Bajwa had discussed the matter with the then PM Imran Khan on March 11 and the army chief termed it “not a big thing”.
“However, it was surprising for us when on March 27 a piece of paper was waved before the nation and an attempt was made to build a narrative that was far from facts,” the DG ISPR said.
The DG ISPR said that several facts had come to light regarding the cipher revealing the “baseless and unfounded” narrative surrounding it by Imran Khan.
The military informed the National Security Committee that no proof was found regarding the conspiracy against the PTI government, and the ISI also did not find any evidence regarding the conspiracy against Imran Khan.
“This is all part of the record. We wanted to bring this to the public. And we left the decision to the-then government,” he remarked. However, this did not happen and more rumours were spread for political mileage, and further more Pakistan Army was also targeted, the DG ISPR said.
At this time, Arshad Sharif and other journalists were being fed a particular narrative by Imran Khan and an attempt was made to defame Pakistan and the institutions across the world, he said. The DG ISPR castigated private TV network ARY News and said it played the role of a spin doctor in targeting the Army and promoting a false narrative and the NSC meeting was presented in the wrong context in their news.
Gen Iftikhar stated that the Army was expected to intervene in domestic politics. “The words ‘neutral’ for Pakistan Army and ‘apolitical’ were turned into an abuse by the previous government,” he said.
He also said despite this baseless narrative, the army chief and the institution showed restraint and tried our level best that politicians sit together to resolve their issues and do not drag us into politics.
When asked, the DG ISPR noted and made it clear that Arshad Sharif made strong comments regarding the army during this time but added that the army did not have any negative sentiments about him and we don’t have such feelings now.
The DG ISPR stated that a manager in the ARY Group booked a ticket for Sharif for Dubai, according to which he was supposed to be back on September 9, but he stayed there and extended his stay.
“On August 10, he left Peshawar airport thorough PK-637 for Dubai. He was provided complete protocol by the KP government and the late journalist was escorted by KP officers to the airport,” the DG ISPR said.
Arshad Sharif remained in UAE until he had a valid visa. He left for Kenya when his visa for Dubai expired, Gen Babar said.
He said that no one “forced” Sharif to leave Dubai at a government level and questioned who exactly forced him to leave.
Gen Babar also questioned those people who processed the journalist’s documents in the UAE, who looked after his accommodation, who forced him not to return to Pakistan and who assured him that he was safe in Kenya.
He also questioned who was in contact with Arshad Sharif from Pakistan and who was hosting him in Kenya,
“Kenyan police accepted their mistake and it has to be examined whether this is a case of mistaken identity or one of targeted killings. There are several questions that have to be answered,” he said, calling for a “transparent and fair probe”.
Therefore, the government has been requested to form a high-level inquiry commission, he said. DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum said he has spoken to his Kenyan counterpart yesterday to push the investigation of Arshad Sharif murder.
Gen Babar said after Arshad Sharif’s death, people had started pointing finger at the Army. “It has to be determined who exactly benefitted from his killing,” he remarked.
“It’s your responsibility now to unearth the facts and bring them to light. We have to wait for the report from the inquiry commission. Until the report is released, it is not appropriate to make allegations”.
Gen Babar said that Pakistan was a “dignified and independent nation”, urging people to “have belief in your institutions”. The DG ISPR strongly defended Pakistan Army and said no one wants to be labelled as a traitor after serving for 30-40 years. We can be weak, we can make mistakes, but we can never be a traitor or conspirator. The army is nothing without the people,” he said, adding that now was the time for “unity and discipline”.
DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum said since march this year there was lot of pressure on Pakistan Army, however, it was decided that Army and ISI would maintain distance from politics.
Gen Anjum asked that if the Army and ISI did any interference into politics after March, please bring evidence to us.
He said there is no external threat to Pakistan, however, there is internal threat due to this political turmoil. “When you do politics on the basis of hate and divide, this harms the country and same was the reason of Pakistan’s dismemberment.
On PTI long march, he said every political party has right to organise march but within the peaceful means and if there is any threat to the country then we would intervene.
The DG ISI said Pakistan Army will extend every possible help to the government to control the (long march) situation if it is called under article 245.
Responding to a question, the DG ISPR said the appointment of new Army Chief will take place on time in accordance with the constitutional requirements and in due time frame.