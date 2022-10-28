Share:

The curricula must change in order to prepare young students for the difficulties of socioeconomic demands and technological change. Sindh Government is regularly revising its school curricula taking into account shifts in the global economy and 21st-century technology advancements. Sindh students have a lot of difficulties passing admission examinations and employment exams because the curriculum of their textbooks hasn’t changed in a long time.

However. STB shows initiative by changing all of its textbooks for grades I through XII recently. On the one hand, the government has allowed the Education & Literacy Department of the Government of Sindh and its associated departments to experiment and innovate in putting the curriculum into practice. We commend STBS’s efforts to improve the lives of Sindh’s people by designing its new curriculum with these and other upcoming market challenges in mind. The true source of shelter, sustenance and a roadmap to a prosperous future are books.

The Sindh Government and Sindh Textbook Board took the necessary steps in this regard to ensure that the problem was handled well for upcoming initiatives. The STB’s efforts to compare them to all Pakistani-level criteria are remarkable.

FARHAN ALI SIYAL,

Naushehro Feroze.