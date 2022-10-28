Share:

Total 3, 328 lawyers will cast their votes while total 39 candidates are battling for 17 seats in the annual elections of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) being held in the country today.

Of these 3,328, 205 voters are in Balochistan, 374 are in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 93 in Bahawalpur, 592 in Islamabad, 1, 277 in Lahore, 212 in Multan and 575 are in Sindh.

The main competition is between Hamid Khan and Asma Jahangir groups. However, independent candidates, too, are running for the seats.

The polling, which will start at 8:30 in the morning, will last until 5:00 in the evening.

In all, 12 polling stations, including the one in the principal seat at the Supreme Court building in Islamabad, have been set up across the country.

Total six candidates, including those of Panel, are running for the seat of SCBA president.

Hamid Khan group has fielded Advocate Abid Shahid Zuberi as its candidate for the seat of president, while Advocate Khalid Javed is the candidate of the Asma Jahangir group for the position.

Adnan Ijaz Sheikh and Naseebullah Khal Achakzai are running for the seat of vice president in Balochistan, while in KP, the contest will be between Nawaz Swati and Yousaf Mughal for the same seat.

In Punjab, Bushra Qamar and Younus Naul will battle for the seat of vice president, while in Sindh Javed Ahmad Rajput and Masroor Alvi are the candidates.

For the seat of general secretary, Hamid Khan group has fielded Muqtadar Akhtar Shabbir as its candidate while Syed Ali Imran is the candidate of the Asma Jahangir group.

Hira Bukhari of the Asma Jahangir group and Ruqayya Sami of the Hamid Khan group are running for the position of finance secretary.

A large number of lawyers have already reached the Sindh Bar Council building in Karachi to cast their votes.

Voting has also begun in the SC’s registry in Lahore, which stands out among the rest in terms of the number of voters, which is way above the remaining stations.

A great enthusiasm is being witnessed in Multan, where, too, a large number of lawyers have thronged the polling station to cast their votes.