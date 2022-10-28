Peshawar      -    The World Bank will start two hydropower projects  of 245 megawatts in Swat district next year. On completion  the projects will bring an annual income of  more than Rs13 billion to the province.  In this regard, a meeting was held under the chairmanship  of Secretary Energy and Power Nisar Ahmad  with the project directors of WB regarding the  progress on the projects. The meeting was also attended  by Special Secretary Energy Tashfeen Haider,  PEDO Chief Executive Engn Naeem Khan and PEDO  Chief Engn Shah Hussain.  During briefing to the Energy Secretary, it was said  that the World Bank will start construction work on  2 hydropower projects in Swat district next year in  connection with providing financial support for the  development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s energy sector,  including 157MW Madyan Hydropower Project  and 88MW Gabral Kalam Hydropower Project.  In this regard, a $450 million agreement has been  signed between the World Bank and the provincial  government. These projects will be completed by  2027, which will generate an annual income of more  than Rs13 billion to the province.  The process of appointing an international consultant  for the projects has been completed, who has  started work on the work plan and future strategy of  the project and practical work on the projects under  the planning will be started from this year.  In the meeting, Energy Secretary Nisar Ahmad appreciated  the steps taken by the World Bank for the  provision of financial support in the energy sector  and the development of the energy sector in the province  and expressed the hope that foreign investment  will come to the province from the above-mentioned  projects, which will help the province’s development.  He expressed his displeasure over delay in the construction  of the projects by the field staff working  on the projects. While reviewing the timelines of the  project, he issued strict instructions to the respective  project directors to follow the given new timelines  speedily. He warned that any further delay will  not be tolerated

