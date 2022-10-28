Share:

Peshawar - The World Bank will start two hydropower projects of 245 megawatts in Swat district next year. On completion the projects will bring an annual income of more than Rs13 billion to the province. In this regard, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Secretary Energy and Power Nisar Ahmad with the project directors of WB regarding the progress on the projects. The meeting was also attended by Special Secretary Energy Tashfeen Haider, PEDO Chief Executive Engn Naeem Khan and PEDO Chief Engn Shah Hussain. During briefing to the Energy Secretary, it was said that the World Bank will start construction work on 2 hydropower projects in Swat district next year in connection with providing financial support for the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s energy sector, including 157MW Madyan Hydropower Project and 88MW Gabral Kalam Hydropower Project. In this regard, a $450 million agreement has been signed between the World Bank and the provincial government. These projects will be completed by 2027, which will generate an annual income of more than Rs13 billion to the province. The process of appointing an international consultant for the projects has been completed, who has started work on the work plan and future strategy of the project and practical work on the projects under the planning will be started from this year. In the meeting, Energy Secretary Nisar Ahmad appreciated the steps taken by the World Bank for the provision of financial support in the energy sector and the development of the energy sector in the province and expressed the hope that foreign investment will come to the province from the above-mentioned projects, which will help the province’s development. He expressed his displeasure over delay in the construction of the projects by the field staff working on the projects. While reviewing the timelines of the project, he issued strict instructions to the respective project directors to follow the given new timelines speedily. He warned that any further delay will not be tolerated